A Lake Havasu City mother will appear in Mohave Superior Court next week for sentencing in the case of her slain 2-year-old child.
Brittany Rodriquez, 27, accepted a plea agreement last month to charges of attempted felony child abuse. The plea could result in less than a decade in prison for Rodriquez under Arizona statute, and final sentencing in the case will be rendered by Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert next Thursday.
Rodriquez was arrested in January 2018 after her youngest daughter, 2-year-old Gabriella Lamorie, died from injuries believed to have been caused by physical abuse that took place in their household. Police believe the child’s father, 24-year-old Andrew Lamorie, inflicted severe physical abuse against the child, but severe malnourishment was ruled by the Clark County Coroner’s Office to be a significant factor in the child’s death.
The child’s parents were initially charged with counts of first-degree murder in Gabriella’s death, and Rodriquez’ codefendant pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder by domestic violence in June, and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Rodriquez has long disputed her involvement in her daughter’s death, however, and alleged that she was also the victim of physical abuse in Lamorie’s household.
According to Mohave County Legal Defender Ron Gilleo, the victim’s injuries may be consistent with shaken baby syndrome, with Andrew Lamorie as the responsible party. Rodriquez was allegedly the victim of physical abuse, and was struck by Lamorie on multiple occasions. Gilleo argues that abuse was ultimately why Rodriquez did not take proper steps to protect the victim.
Gilleo has issued subpoenas for multiple witnesses in the case to speak on Rodriquez’ behalf at her sentencing hearing, including a Lake Havasu City Police investigator in the case, as well as a licensed psychiatrist to testify as to Rodriquez’ possible mentality as the victim of alleged domestic violence.
According to Lamorie’s attorney, Mohave County Public Defender Robert Puchek, witnesses for the defence - including members of Lamorie’s family - are expected to testify against Rodriquez at her sentencing hearing next week. Members of Lamorie’s family have disputed Rodriquez’ plea agreement, according to statements by Puchek last month, and will argue in favor of harsher sentencing for Rodriquez.
As of Tuesday, Rodriquez remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $250,000 bond.
