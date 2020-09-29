A Lake Havasu City resident will have his competency to stand trial reevaluated prior to his trial on charges of theft from a vulnerable adult.
Daniel L. Cramer, 57, was arrested last year on charges of theft after he reportedly convinced his mother, now deceased, to sign a deed to her home for sale. At the time, Cramer allegedly acted as the victim’s caretaker. According to police, Cramer sold the home for about $135,000 – none of which may have ever been intended to care for the victim.
According to Cramer’s attorney, Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Kenneth Beane, his client has exhibited behavior and speech that has led him to doubt Cramer’s competence to stand trial. Cramer previously received psychological evaluation in February. According to Kingman-area psychologists, Cramer was “unusual,” but fit to stand trial.
Cramer’s trial, which was scheduled to begin this month, has been vacated. He will receive a new psychological evaluation by Kingman psychologist Mark Harvancik.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.