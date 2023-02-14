An inmate at Mohave County Jail last week filed a motion on his own behalf for the dismissal of assorted drug charges and charges related to the manufacture and detonation of improvised explosive devices in the desert north of Lake Havasu City.
That motion was denied in short order Monday afternoon.
According to inmate and Desert Hills resident Ralph Jones, the state lacks sufficient evidence to prosecute his case. In Jones’ Feb. 8 motion, he said physical evidence obtained in the case by investigators may have been contaminated, and that investigators may have failed to follow protocol in maintaining a chain of custody in the processing of that evidence.
Jones also called for the independent testing of narcotics allegedly found in his home following his arrest, and requested new legal representation in his case.
That request, as well as Jones’ motion to dismiss the case, was denied by Mohave Superior Judge Rick Lambert. According to Lambert’s ruling, Jones does not have the right to file motions or requests on his own behalf. Such documents must be filed in Mohave Superior Court by Jones’ legal counsel.
Jones requested a new attorney be assigned to his case through multiple correspondences with the court last week. In those requests, Jones asked that Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann be assigned to his case, specifically.
In a statement to Today’s News-Herald on Monday, Amann commented on Jones’ apparent preference.
“He said he ‘heard Paul Amann is a good lawyer’,” Amann said. “But Jones already has a good lawyer. Her name is Allison Shokes.”
Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Allison Shokes replaced fellow public defender Anita Dale as Jones’ legal representation last year. In Jones’ request for new counsel, he said last week that he had not spoken with an attorney in his case for about seven months.
Jones withdrew his request for new legal representation at Monday’s hearing.
The case began last June, when the Lake Havasu City Police Department began its investigation into the detonation of multiple improvised explosive devices near the 5600 block of State Route 95. That investigation led to Jones’ arrest last July 21, when he was allegedly found to be in possession of items related to the case.
Police served a search warrant at Jones’ home, where they reportedly found items related to the manufacture of explosives. Several completed IEDs were also found at the scene, according to police, as well as several containers of explosives; as well as a narcotic pill and drug paraphernalia.
As of Tuesday, Jones remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $35,000 bond. He is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.