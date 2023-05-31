Juan M. Rodriguez

Juan M. Rodriguez

A Lake Havasu City fugitive allegedly exchanged gunfire with law enforcement last year, which resulted in the wounding of both himself and one Arizona Department of Public Safety officer. That suspect is now scheduled to stand trial this July in Mohave Superior Court.

Juan M. Rodriguez, 48, remains in custody at Mohave County Jail as of this week, where he awaits trial on charges including attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, unlawful flight from law enforcement, money laundering, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, discharging a firearm at a residence and possession of a weapon by a felon. Mohave Superior Judge Douglas Camacho set a July 10 trial date in the case at a hearing last Thursday.

