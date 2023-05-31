A Lake Havasu City fugitive allegedly exchanged gunfire with law enforcement last year, which resulted in the wounding of both himself and one Arizona Department of Public Safety officer. That suspect is now scheduled to stand trial this July in Mohave Superior Court.
Juan M. Rodriguez, 48, remains in custody at Mohave County Jail as of this week, where he awaits trial on charges including attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, unlawful flight from law enforcement, money laundering, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, discharging a firearm at a residence and possession of a weapon by a felon. Mohave Superior Judge Douglas Camacho set a July 10 trial date in the case at a hearing last Thursday.
According to court records, Camacho dismissed earlier charges against Rodriguez at that hearing including counts of endangerment, criminal damage to property, one additional count of possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of discharging a weapon at a nonresidence. But at that hearing, Camacho also denied a May 3 request by defense attorney Gregory McPhillips to suppress evidence in the case.
McPhillips made the request early last month on the grounds that evidence was obtained by law enforcement as a result of a traffic stop by Arizona Department of Public Safety Detective (and victim in the case) Donald Shed. McPhillips said that the traffic stop itself may have been unlawful.
According to McPhillips’ motion, Rodriguez was a possible suspect in a drug trafficking investigation by Shed. McPhillips argued that Shed would have legally required a warrant before conducting a traffic stop in the course of such an investigation.
Prosecutors argued last month that McPhillips’ argument may have been moot - Prosecutors could find no law that said that Shed would have required a warrant to stop Rodriguez prior to the shooting incident. And even if such statute existed, Shed was never able to initiate that traffic stop before the exchange of gunfire allegedly took place.
The case began last April, while Shed was surveilling a Kingman residence in reference to reported drug activity. At that time prosecutors say Shed saw two people leaving the location in a white BMW, who have since been identified as Rodriguez and companion Tabitha Rubash, 19.
According to initial reports by law enforcement, Shed saw the vehicle as it failed to stop at a posted stopsign, prompting an attempted traffic stop by Shed. Rather than stopping, however, Rodriguez allegedly fled from the pursuing officer. Shed continued his pursuit, according to law enforcement officials, until Rodriguez allegedly attempted to ram his vehicle.
Shed reportedly ordered Rodriguez and Rubash to exit their vehicle. Instead, prosecutors say Rodriguez opened fire on Shed with a fully-automatic weapon.
Rodriguez fled the scene after the exchange, leaving Shed wounded and calling for assistance. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies searched for Rodriguez’ vehicle, which was ultimately found at Kingman’s Mohave Community College campus. Deputies pursued Rodriguez into the nearby desert, where a second exchange of gunfire took place. Rodriguez was himself wounded during that exchange, and transported to Kingman Medical Center for treatment before he was booked into Mohave County Jail.
According to court records, Rodriguez was at that time a wanted fugitive, after having fled from a criminal trial one month prior. In that trial, Rodriguez was charged with felony counts related to the transportation of almost one pound of methamphetamine through Lake Havasu City in 2021. Rodriguez was ultimately convicted in absentia, and sentenced to 17 years in prison.
After the alleged shootout last April, investigators allegedly recovered evidence including five firearms, multiple mobile phones, a ledger, drug paraphernalia, about $30,000 in cash and bags containing suspected quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.