A Lake Havasu City man will be sentenced later this month to spend the next seven years in prison, after a jury denied attorneys’ motions to overturn his conviction and to afford him a new trial.
The trial of 22-year-old Garrett Wilder began in October, ending in Wilder’s conviction on charges related to the near-fatal shooting of Garrett Dotson - the son of A&E Network’s “Storage Wars” host Don Dotson. Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann filed motions for a new trial, or alternatively for Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe to overturn Wilder’s conviction entirely, when members of Wilder’s jury expressed doubt as to their verdict in the case.
According to Amann, juror deliberations in Wilder’s case proceeded, ironically, in the reverse of classic 1957 film “12 Angry Men.”
The film centered on the deliberations of 11 jurors who leaned toward the conviction of a man accused of murder, and one juror who challenged them to consider the evidence before giving a hasty conviction. During Wilder’s trial in October, 10 jurors were prepared to acquit the defendants on all counts - including drive-by shooting and aggravated assault - until they were challenged by jury forewoman Susan Kokkinen.
According to Amann’s motion before the court in early November, four jurors came forward after the trial to express doubt as to their own verdict. During jury deliberations, Amann said Kokkinen convinced her fellow jurors to convince Wilder on the charge of drive-by shooting, believing the sentence for the crime would be less than that of aggravated assault.
Wilder’s conviction on charges of drive-by shooting will carry a minimum sentence of seven years in prison. The minimum penalty for aggravated assault under Arizona statute is five years in prison.
The jury was instructed by the court not to consider sentencing in the case when reaching its verdict, and according to Amann, Kokkinen’s argument during jury deliberations represented an act of juror misconduct.
Sipe denied Amann’s request for a new trial, and a separate request for Wilder’s conviction to be overturned, on Wednesday. The defendant is now scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for sentencing on Dec. 20.
“We’re disappointed,” Amann said in an interview this week with Today’s News-Herald. “Several of Wilder’s jurors are planning to attend the sentencing hearing, and may address the court if they’re allowed.”
According to Amann, Sipe said on Wednesday that he would only consider overturning a jury’s verdict in the “most extreme” circumstances.
“He said the verdict should be adhered to unless there was overwhelming evidence to overcome it,” Amann said.
Amann said this week that an appeal would be likely in Wilder’s case.
“There are unique bases for an appeal,” Amann said. “I expect those will be explored.”
Wilder was arrested last September, after he allegedly shot Dotson from the window of his vehicle in the 2100 block of Injo Drive. According to initial statements by police, Dotson was staying at the residence while visiting Havasu on vacation.
Police say Wilder stopped his car at the scene and attempted to antagonize Dotson during the incident. When Dotson approached Wilder’s vehicle to confront him, police say Wilder shot Dotson. The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and from there flown to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.
Wilder was found a day after the shooting occurred, when witnesses identified him to investigators. According to Wilder’s statements to police, Dotson and another individual at the scene may have intended Wilder harm, and attempted to open the door of his vehicle with the intent of attacking him before the shot was fired.
