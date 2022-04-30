The turnout on Saturday for the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America was more than the former NASCAR racer expected. Fans and supporters came out to the Hampton Inn to meet Petty and see the parade of motorcycles that accompanied him during his charity ride.
The event is held to raise money to send children who have serious or chronic medical illnesses to Petty’s summer camp, Victory Junction, which is based in North Carolina.
“[It’s] huge! Are you kidding me? I thought we were just gonna ease into town, nobody was going to know we were here, but man, what a turnout!” Petty said. “A lot of people read the paper and listened to the radio and heard all about it so they came out, so that’s pretty cool.”
Crowds started to gather at the Hampton Inn an hour before the riders arrived into town. Many donned signs and NASCAR-themed apparel in anticipation.
One hundred twenty-five motorcycles cruised into the parking lot as tons of fans cheered and waved the riders on.
Petty accepted donations after arriving and signed autographs for those who were waiting in line.
“All we do is send kids to camp. That doesn’t seem like a lot until you consider that the kids that were fortunate enough to have it at Victory Junction and we’re fortunate enough to be a part of sending them to camp,” Petty continued. “There are only a few camps in the United States that are like this. It’s a special place for special kids.”
The riders will spend the night in Lake Havasu before continuing on their journey.
More info on the event can be found on their website at www.kylepettycharityride.com/route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.