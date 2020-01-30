A Lake Havasu City restaurant owner has a “spicier” option for Mohave County, with plans to produce an erotic thriller at Hualapai Mountain Park.

The feature film is titled “Ring of Desire,” and will be produced by India Spice N Bar owner Neel Patel. The film is scheduled to begin production at Hualapai Mountain Park, pending approval by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors next week.