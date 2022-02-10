The classic Laughlin River Run once brought motorcycle enthusiasts from throughout the Southwest to the Bullhead City area for almost four decades. Now two successor events are hoping to bring motorcycle enthusiasts back to the area this April, after a decision this week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
One of those events, the Colorado River Run, was approved this week by county officials to take place at Davis Camp on April 22-23.
The other event, which has been planned as early as September 2021, is the Bullhead City River Run. The latter event was approved by city officials to take place April 27-30 at Bullhead Community Park and the city’s Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Whether the presence of two major, motorcycle-themed events in the Bullhead City area could create conflicts or harm either event’s attendance remains to be seen.
Colorado River Run promoter Kennie Cuppetelli has previously engaged in Lake Havasu City’s London Bridge Days Parade, the Lake Havasu City Rockabilly Reunion, the Laughlin Bikes N Rods show and the former Laughlin River Run. The new Colorado River Run required required permitting from Mohave County to use Davis Camp – but not all members of the county’s governing board agreed with the event’s timing this week.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, who represents Bullhead City, the proposed date of Cuppetelli’s event may have been cynical at best.
“I have heartburn over this,” Angius said. “It feels like one promoter is trying to steal another’s thunder.”
But that wasn’t Angius’ only concern. Two decades ago, a confrontation between the Hell’s Angels and Mongols motorcycle groups at the Laughlin River Run left three dead and dozens of suspects taken into custody. Angius appeared apprehensive of history possibly repeating itself this year, with multiple such events in Bullhead City.
“Not to disparage motorcyclists, but events like this come with their own unique sets of issues,” Angius said. “We know from Laughlin what those issues are.”
Cuppetelli was expected to address the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday in favor of the new event, but was absent when the issue was discussed.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s officials at the meeting, a law enforcement presence from the sheriff’s office is expected to be present at Davis camp for the event. Cuppetelli will be asked to pay an off-duty rate for deputies at the event - $50 per hour for deputies, plus $10 per hour for county vehicles, according to Chief Deputy Dean McKie in a statement on Thursday.
“We have just now started the planning phase for the event,” McKie said. “Coordination will need to take place between the sheriff’s office, the county parks department and the promoter.”
McKie said deputies have no reason yet to believe violence may occur at the event, but any large event bears the potential for incidents to occur.
As of Thursday, the greatest concern held by the sheriff’s office for April events will be traffic and potential accidents, McKie said.
But according to Bullhead City Chamber of Commerce Director Bob Hellams, both events could provide valuable attention and commerce for the area.
“They both followed the right avenues for approval,” Hellams said on Thursday. “These events can highlight out small businesses with vendors, and bring visitors to those businesses, and hotels. It can bring visibility to our community park and fieldhouse, and to our local restaurants as well.”
Hellams says the events, which are set to take place within a week of each other, will come to a community which has always been “motorcycle-friendly.”
“It’s awesome to see local promoters pick up the torch (of the Laughlin River Run) and bring attention to our community,” Hellams said.
The Colorado River Run was approved for permitting on Monday by a unanimous vote of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
