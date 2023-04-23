Motorcycling rides along with Tri-state history

BULLHEAD CITY — The mystique of the Southwest and the mythos of the biker ride side by side in the history of the Tri-state.
Not much has changed since 1954, when Saturday Evening Post journalist Hal Burton wrote, “Motorcyclists tend to draw clannishly together and to enjoy themselves in places where motorists would be hard put to go. The clan spirit permits two strangers on motorcycles to become instant friends. It is an unknown thing for one cyclist to pass another without waving.”
Laughlin River Run, the embodiment of the Tri-state’s motorcycling clan spirit, was conceived in 1983, when Southern California Harley-Davidson dealer Dale Marschke wanted to to take his customers on a fun weekend ride.
From its first year with 426 riders, River Run boomed along with Laughlin township in the 1980s, growing into the largest motorcycle rally in the West, peaking in 2002 at about 72,000 motorcyclists from around the world.
The event drew on the existing mystique of traversing stunning desert landscapes, enhanced with a scoop of U.S. 66 nostalgia and bolstered by popular outlaw biker culture.
The development of U.S. Route 66, one of the original highways in the country’s numbered highway system, helped the route become one of the most famous roads in the U.S. The highway originally ran from Chicago, Illinois, through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona before terminating in Santa Monica in Los Angeles County, California.
John Steinbeck dubbed U.S. 66 the “Mother Road” in his 1939 novel, “The Grapes of Wrath,” when the highway became a primary route for westward migration, especially during the 1930s Dust Bowl.
One section of U.S. 66 through the Black Mountains, outside Oatman, was the steepest along the entire route, and fraught with hairpin turns. Tourists traveling the section were nervous enough to hire locals to help them navigate that portion, nicknamed “Bloody 66.” The section remained as U.S. 66 until 1953, and is now known as the Oatman Highway.
It’s popularity lives on through River Run’s Saturday tradition of making the run to Oatman to participate in Route 66 Bike Week, covering the entire stretch of Route 66 from Needles, California, to Seligman, Arizona — the longest uninterrupted stretch of Route 66 that still remains.
During WWII, U.S. 66, already fully paved, served as a main route for moving military equipment and job seekers in war-related industries in California. Popular culture kept awareness of the classic highway alive with the 1946 hit song, “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66” and again in the 1960’s television series “Route 66.”
In 1969, the cult film classic, “Easy Rider” was filmed on location on Park Moabi Road over the rail tracks to what is now I-40 south of Needles and just east on I-40 as the movie’s protagonists cross the Colorado River into Arizona at Topock. The motorcycle road drama, dubbed “the touchstone for a generation,” received two Academy Award nominations, and its counter-culture theme inspired a generation of motorcycle enthusiasts.
Founders of the River Run, Dal Marschke and Joe O’Day, Dal-Con Promotion, began donating a portion of their proceeds to various causes beginning in 1983, and in 2002 created River Run Foundation, giving $50,000 to local and national charities. Subsequent rallies continue the tradition of benefiting local causes through fundraising poker runs.
In 2002, River Run’s 20th anniversary, the rally was disrupted by what is now known as the River Run Riot, a violent confrontation between the Hells Angels and Mongols motorcycle gangs at Harrah’s Laughlin Casino Hotel that left three people dead and a dozen injured. It was the first instance of multiple murders in a Nevada casino, inspiring a 2012 made-for-TV crime documentary, “One Percenters.”
After the riot, subsequent events saw a heavier police presence, night-time curfews for minors, casino bans of gang colors on their properties, and for some, a less welcoming event — but River Run continued as a slightly smaller but still powerful draw for the region, essentially culminating at its 35th annual event in 2017, when an estimated 52,000 motorcyclists and their bikes arrived to take part.
Laughlin Nevada Times reported in 2020 the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce had removed the event from their calendars; the promoter had not responded to inquires regarding the Laughlin River Run and its website appeared abandoned.
Mayhem the Main Event Motorcycle Rally began producing the Bullhead River Run that year, with the stated mission of continuing the traditions built over 40 years in the Tri-state in this year’s April 26-29 motorcycle rally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.