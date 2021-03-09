A vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in a collision on Mesquite Avenue near Mayo Drive on Tuesday.
According to Lake Havasu City Fire Department personnel on the scene, the operator of the motorcycle required transportation to the Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center. The motorcyclist's condition was not immediately available late Tuesday afternoon. The other driver did not require medical attention.
