A motorhome and outside building were destroyed in a Saturday night fire in the 4000 block of Window Rock Road. According to a press release from Lake Havasu City Fire Department, the fire was reported by the homeowner around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived they found the motorhome and a nearby wood building were fully involved. Firefighters gained control of the fire within 45 minutes. A Desert Hills Fire District water tanker was called in to assist with water supply operations due to the hydrants in the area being out of service, according to the news release. No injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.
