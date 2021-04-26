A motorhome and several outbuildings on a property in the Havasu Heights area were destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. According to Desert Hills Fire District Chief Steve Bonn, a structure fire on Hailey Road consumed the motorhome as well as two sheds and miscellaneous yard equipment. A Desert Hills water tender responded to the fire with help from the Yucca Fire District. It took 90 minutes to subdue. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Bonn said it didn’t look intentional.
— Today’s News-Herald
