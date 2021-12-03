The wood craftsmen are back in town.
Today from 2 to 6 p.m., Mount Olive Lutheran Church will be holding their 10th annual woodshop sale. Visitors from the public can stop by the church’s café to browse the wooden toys, crosses and other knick knacks made by local woodworkers.
The yearly event was started by retiree and Mount Olive parishioner Jim Day, who has been interested in the industrial arts since he was young.
“Well way back, I actually thought at one point I wanted to be an industrial arts teacher,” Day said. “My grandfather was also a cabinet maker, so I basically inherited his tools when I was a young adult, which was great because it enabled me to start doing some things.”
Day said that since he didn’t end up becoming an industrial arts teacher, he was only able to practice woodworking “in spurts.” But once he retired, Day said he was able to dedicate more time to the craft.
The woodshop at Mount Olive is open to everyone, according to Day, church goer or not. There is just one requirement for working in the shop.
“Basically we charge the guys with making three, four, five of something that can go into our sale,” Day said. “So we have bowls, guys who work with lathe turners, then we have people who make toys. We also have a ton of nativity sets being that it’s Christmas time. It’s endless. There is a wide variety.”
Day said that a majority of the people working in the woodshop are winter visitors, with only about four to five permanent residents — but having woodworkers from all around the country does come with a few blessings.
“Believe it or not, the vast majority of our wood is donated and it is all hardwoods,” Day explained. “We have a couple of guys who live in the upper peninsula of Michigan, and they have 40-acre camps that they use to harvest trees for us. As long I can get up there on a road trip to pick up the wood and bring it back, we have plenty of maple, walnut, hickory and ash.”
For the winter visitors having the woodshop at Mt. Olive is also a blessing.
“For the winter people it is a God send,” Day said. “Some of those people’s shops are at home and they are here for three or five months, so what are they going to do all day? They look for things to do and the woodshop has been a good place.”
At last year’s woodshop sale, Day said the group sold $6,000 worth of crafts, and he expects the sales to be even bigger this year. Day says that the money raised by the sale will go to other nonprofit ministry groups as well as missionaries.
“It’s really been a blessing for us and allows us to do and make a lot of things that we can turn around and share the proceeds with other people,” Day said.
