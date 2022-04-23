Movies Havasu has announced its series lineup of free kids summer movies for 2022. Each year, the theater on Swanson Avenue offers free movies on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9:30.
This year’s lineup includes:
• “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” June 1-3;
• “Tom & Jerry,” June 6, 8 and 10;
• “Scoob!,” June 13, 15 and 16;
• “Smallfoot,” June 20, 22 and 24;
• “Detective Pikachu,” June 27, 29 and July 1;
• “Lego Batman,” July 4, 6 and 8;
• “Happy Feet,” July 11, 13 and 15;
• “TMNT,” July 18, 20 and 22.
For more information, visit movieshavasu.com.
Colorado River Home Watch earns national
accreditation for
seventh year: Colorado River Home Watch, formed in 2009 to assist absentee homeowners keep an eye on their properties, has earned national accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the seventh straight year.
Owner Marie Johnson served as a police officer for more than 15 years before retiring as a detective. She owned and operated a home maintenance business in Minnesota for several years, and moved to Lake Havasu City in 2015.
Colorado river Home Watch can be reached at 928-985-0128 or marie@coloradoriverhomewatch.com. The website is coriverhw.com.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
