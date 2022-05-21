When the Rev. Chauncey Winkler’s procession marched toward the alter to conduct an Easter mass, his parishioners knew it would be his last Easter with them. In July, after 15 years of serving Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, their priest will move to a larger church in the Phoenix area, about 10 miles from where he grew up.
Diverse families of all ages filled the pews, waiting with high expectations to hear their pastor’s sermon. Winkler made no mention of leaving Lake Havasu City this summer. Instead, he proclaimed that Jesus rose from the dead. The Easter service gave the shepherd another opportunity to make the resurrection real to his flock, and he took full advantage of it.
“The resurrection is for you. Jesus was resurrected in his humanity so we could also be resurrected in our humanity. You don’t have to live this life, just for this life. You have the freedom to make sure that all you do, all you choose, all you work for…are for eternal life. Let us allow the resurrection to draw us to him so that all we do endures.”
The mass, a celebration of sacraments and scripture, engaged all five senses. The people heard, saw, spoke and sang. They felt the holy water, tasted the Holy Eucharist (Communion) and smelled the frankincense. As they prepared to leave, the priest told everyone, “Please take your kindness with you—to the parking lot.” Everyone smiled, and some laughed.
A few weeks later, Winkler is sitting in a conference room at the church office, speaking a little about himself and a lot about his parish. “A parish is an area with a church building where Catholics worship,” he explains. Instead of the white robe worn at the Easter service, the priest wears his everyday work clothes—a white tab collar, black shirt and trousers with matching suspenders. He’s approachable, friendly and generous with his smiles. At times, he tightly closes his eyes, deep in thought, searching for the precise words to answer a visitor’s questions.
Chauncey Winkler doesn’t view his new assignment from Bishop Thomas Olmsted as a promotion but a “move.” More than 40 priests in the diocese will also move this year. Although his new church has more people, he believes that following Jesus is about “reaching out to people,” not about having a larger church. “I don’t care about promotions. I don’t have that kind of ambition. I’m ambitious for certain things, like what God is doing in the parish and the church.”
He noted that the pay is the same. “Priests receive a humble salary, although they have lower expenses.” Winkler doesn’t have a regular day off but occasionally takes days off in “chunks” to visit family and friends. He doesn’t bother keeping track of the long hours he works. “You’re always on, but we share the pastoral emergency calls,” he said.
“I love being a priest. The priesthood is Christ alive in his church as the minister. When parishioners confess, and I give absolution, it’s Christ who is forgiving their sins. The priest is Christ as the minister of the church.”
He added, “God is acting—doing something miraculous in someone’s life—and the priest gets to be in the middle of it, cooperating with God to bring it about. Unfortunately, to some people, priests feel too distant or too different to relate to their trials, but really, the presence of a priest shows how close Jesus Christ is to his people.”
Winkler believes he’s able to connect on a personal level with people to teach the Bible without oversimplification. “I’ve always liked to dive into the depths of scripture and help people apply it in their lives.” His favorite scripture is the High Priestly Prayer in John 17.
He’s excited about the construction of St. Joseph’s Hall and another building planned for additional school classrooms. The church’s school offers Pre-K through fifth-grade. The plan is to add a new class each year until the school can teach eighth-grade classes.
“I wish I would have started the expansion of the parish school a couple of years earlier, but we had a lot of church debt, and I didn’t want to add to it.” Recently, Mr. and Mrs. Wright, winter parishioners from the state of Washington, left an amount that enabled Our Lady of the Lake to pay off all of its debt.
The parish school is open to all faiths. Several non-Catholic children attend because their parents like the school’s excellent atmosphere for learning. “The Catholic Church has a rich history in education, wisdom and balance which non-Catholics recognize,” Winkler observed. “We offer a fully Catholic education including prayer, scripture and mass attendance. We’re upfront about that.”
In the last couple of years, Winkler saw God doing great things in the lives of his church members, yet, in most cases, they only told a few people about what God had done for them. “We have a lot of experiences we don’t talk about. If God has healed you, tell people about what he’s done in your life. As Catholics, we have miracles in our lives, but we don’t always proclaim them. I probably should have pushed it more.”
Another thing that Father Chauncey has noticed in the last year is that people are coming back to the Catholic Church. He didn’t want to speculate about the reasons for this, but he mentioned it to the staff, and they agreed. For whatever reason, one thing is clear. People are returning to the Catholic Church.
The Rev, Tony Okolo, originally from Nigeria, will assume Winkler’s duties when he leaves. “Father Tony has served at Our Lady of the Lake for about five years, so he’s quite familiar with the people, the church operations and its goals. He’s a good priest,” Winkler said. “He’s got a different personality than mine, but we have a large agreement on the life and goals of the parish. Together with Father Michael [Reinhardt], I think we’ve made a good team.”
A girlfriend and her family introduced Winkler to the Catholic faith. After converting to Catholicism, he decided to enter the priesthood within a couple of years. “When I prayed, I’d get a picture of myself as a priest. I waited for it to go away. It never did.”
Co-Lead Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church Chad Garrison praised his friend, Chauncey. “First and foremost, he’s a godly man. He loves Jesus. He loves people. He has served Christ and the church well. He’s a scholar, a thinker, very knowledgeable and a dedicated servant of Christ.”
Garrison has ministered in Lake Havasu for 30 years and also has a large church. “One of the most interesting and intriguing things about him is that he was raised in the Lutheran Church, attended an evangelical church in high school and went to a Baptist college before becoming a Catholic. He’s well versed in many faiths and does a great job of explaining the differences among them. To someone like me who hasn’t known much about the Catholic Church, he’s made it come alive.”
Parishioner Ron Romain said after traveling out of town, he and his wife Carol realized they hadn’t attended a church service, so they went to the 12:30 p.m. mass. “The surprising thing was that the service was totally in Spanish,” he said. “The impressive part was that even the homily Father Chauncey did was in Spanish—what an impressive guy.”
The priest believes celebrating the sacraments is vitally essential for how God fills us with his life. The sacraments include sacred rites such as baptism, the Holy Eucharist, reconciliation, confirmation, matrimony, holy orders and anointing of the sick.
“I think we take the sacraments for granted. Our love for Jesus and scripture are bound up with the church and the sacraments. It’s been sad for me to see many people leave behind the sacraments in their relationship to God. I value the sacraments along with the experience of community.”
The departing priest’s main message is short but powerful. “God is doing something in your life. Let him do his work.”
***
Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church is located at 1975 Daytona Dr. in Lake Havasu City, 86403. (928) 855-2685. Masses are held on Sundays at 7:00 a.m., 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. At 12:30 p.m., a Spanish mass is conducted by Fr. Chauncey. The Soup Kitchen serves a sit-down dinner from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a bag lunch takeaway on Saturday mornings. For more information: https://www.ourladyofthelakeromancatholic.org/
