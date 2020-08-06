Lake Havasu City expects to have a couple new wells online in about 18 months.
Havasu currently gets nearly all of its water from a well on the island that is now about 20 years old. In addition to providing a backup water source in case of an emergency or malfunction, the city has been pressing for a second well for several years in order to take the current well offline so it can be properly maintained.
The search for a secondary water source capable of providing water to the entire city officially entered phase two on July 28 with the City Council’s vote to amend its contract with Jacobs Engineering Group. Jacobs is the firm that Havasu hired to conduct the exploratory drilling back in December, and the amended contract will pay Jacobs and subcontractors up to $975,671 to shepherd the project through to the finish line.
“This amendment will take us into phase 2 of this project which is the actual design and construction of well casings at two locations, as well as design and construction of the actual pumps, electrical systems and the other facilities that make these wells work,” Public Works Director Greg Froslie told the City Council during the meeting.
Mark Elliott, a principal engineer with Jacobs, told the council that exploratory drilling was conducted at five sites with the goal of finding two viable well sites. He said a location at the Public Works Building, and another at the Water Treatment Plant have been identified as the best options at this time.
“The benefits of these sites are they appear to yield similar capacities as the previous wells in the North Well Field and they are close to existing infrastructure which minimizes pipeline conveyance costs,” Elliott told the council. “The city controls the property, which will allow for efficient construction of these projects.”
Exploratory drilling was also conducted at the Yacht Club, Lake Havasu State Park, and a place identified as “Old Well #3.”
Next steps
City Council voted unanimously to amend the contract to kick off the design phase of the project.
Elliott said that the first step in the 18-month process to bring both wells online will be to design the well casings. Once Jacobs Engineering finishes the design the city will advertise and award a construction contract for the casings.
“We will observe the construction of that,” Elliott said of Jacobs role. “Once it is completed we will collect pump capacity data from that casing and we will move forward and actually design the well, the motor, the electrical, the site work, and the pipeline as well.”
The city will then advertise and award a final construction contract for the rest of the wells and required infrastructure. Elliott said once that is finish, his firm will assist the city with startup and commissioning the two wells.
The City Council budgeted a total of $4,920,700 for the project spread out over fiscal years 2019-20 through FY 21-22. That includes the exploratory drilling through construction of the wells, and will be paid for using revenue from the Irrigation and Drainage District. At its July 28 meeting, the City Council also approved the submission of a grant application to the Bureau of Land Management that, if successful, could provide up to $1.5 million in grants for the project which will lessen the financial burden on the city.
Giving the Ranney Well a break
The intention to build a redundant water source has been on the city’s radar for several years and is identified as a necessity in Havasu’s 2018 Water Master Plan.
Currently the Ranney Well, a horizontal collector well located on the island in London Bridge Beach Park, is the city’s sole source of water. Elliott said the Ranney Well is one of the largest capacity collector wells in the entire country. He also said the city’s former water source in the North Well Field is comprised of 40 to 50 year old infrastructure and serves in a limited role as an emergency backup.
Although the Ranney Well is still in good working condition, it is starting to age as well after 20 years in use.
“That is our one major water source for the city, and it is at a point where we need to service and maintain that infrastructure so that we can keep it going strong for Lake Havasu City,” City Manager Jess Knudson said during Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager on July 30. “And we also need to identify a secondary or back up water supply that is going to serve the city in the case of a major malfunction or in times of need.”
