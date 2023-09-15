Several generations of Lake Havasu High School students will gather next weekend for a special multi-class reunion, and one local brewer is making sure their glasses won’t be empty.
Graduates from the classes of 1975 through 1990 are expected to gather at a Sept. 22 mixer at Kokomo’s nightclub, on the Bridgewater Channel, before a Sept. 23 reunion at the Lake Havasu Rodeo Grounds. As many as 500 guests are expected to attend the latter event, and Mudshark Brewery owner Scott Stocking has prepared a new beer to mark the occasion.
