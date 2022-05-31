Change is an inevitable part of life, even for (mud)sharks.
Mudshark Pizza and Pasta, formerly located at 1625 Mesquite Ave, permanently closed its doors on Monday after nearly 30 years of serving the Lake Havasu City community.
According to Mudshark owners Scott and Tina Stocking, the pair made the difficult decision to close their Mesquite location after a real estate agent reached out to inquire about buying the property.
The Stockings, who also operate Mudshark Public House, manage statewide distribution of Mudshark beers to 2,000 locations and are raising two 15 years old's, say they had been looking for an opportunity to “take a step back and slowdown.”
“We are just stepping back a notch…,” Scott Stocking said. “I just can’t do the 80 to 100 hour weeks anymore.”
Mudshark also had another location at Swanson Avenue that closed in 2019 for renovations with plans to reopen as The Foundry. However plans for the relaunch didn’t come together according to Scott and the location is currently on the market.
The Stockings say a portion of their Mesquite staff is moving to the Public House including the GM who is responsible for making Mudshark’s popular house salad dressing.
Even though Mudshark will continue to serve the Lake Havasu City Community, dozens said they were sad to hear the news in Musharks Facebook post announcing the closure. Tina says she has responded to hundreds of messages since the announcement.
“It has been really emotional for both Scott and I,” Tina Stocking said. “(Scott) opened the location in 1993 and has just grown with the business…It’s been bittersweet but it is a new chapter and change is good for everyone.”
With 29 years’ worth of memories at the location Scott says his favorite thing has been watching the community grow with Mudshark.
According to the Stockings a new franchise is going into the mesquite location.
