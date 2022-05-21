Officers from multiple law enforcement officers acted in a joint operation this week to bring a Texas fugitive to justice in the desert area north of Lake Havasu City.
The operation included officers and detectives of the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and others. The officers were seen by motorists on State Route 95 on Thursday as they staged the operation about two miles north of Havasu, in the area of Craggy Wash.
At about 5 p.m., the officers - assisted by Department of Public Safety K9 units and law enforcement helicopters - executed a search warrant about seven mile north of the city, at Lone Tree BLM Campground.
The operation was conducted after officers received a tip earlier on Thursday that 41-year-old Texas fugitive Michael McCaskey was present at the campground. McCaskey was wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon out of Houston, Texas.
When officers arrived at the scene, police say that McCaskey attempted to flee before he was ultimately taken into custody. A search of McCaskey’s campsite allegedly showed him to be in possession of two 9 mm handguns and about 145 grams of methamphetamine.
McCaskey’s charges include aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon during a drug offense.
As of Friday, McCaskey remained in custody at Mohave County Jail under $50,000 bond.
