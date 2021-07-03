Plans are in motion to add dozens of new homes to Lake Havasu City, possibly helping to address a growing need for housing among Havasu newcomers and local residents.
The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will hear three proposals next week, which would create new housing subdivisions in the areas of Downtown Havasu and in the area of Thunderbolt Middle School.
The new proposed subdivisions include a multi-family development at 2080 Swanson Ave, a 1.1- acre multi-family development at 1776 Swanson Ave. and a 1.03-acre multi-family development at 2860 S. Jamaica Blvd.
According to Federal Reserve Economic Data released this year, housing inventory may be very much needed in the Lake Havasu City and Kingman municipal districts. With diminishing inventory in Havasu, prices have reached a 30-year high, according to the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency.
Statistics from the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors showed a decline in active multi-family real estate listings for 12 months prior to May of this year.
In May 2020, there were 24 multi-family listings, which fell to eight listings as of this May, according to the Realtors Association. Average prices for those homes increased as inventory diminished, as well. Average sale prices increased from $181,267 to $330,071 in the year prior to May, according to the Realtors Association’s most recent statistics.
According to a proposal by Frank Ortiz, who plans to develop the Jamaica Boulevard property, demand for housing in Havasu has grown in the past 50 years, while many lots originally zoned for commercial use have gone unused.
The Jamaica development would be the largest of the three planned multi-family plots, and would provide 11 new units.
On Swanson Avenue, 17 additional housing units are planned by Havasu-based APL Surveying Inc. The development at 1776 Swanson Ave. would include eight residential units with attached garages; while the lot at 2080 Swanson Ave. would include 9 residential units in Downtown Havasu.
City code enforcement officials will additionally pursue an agreement with developers to provide city sewer and water services at each location, according to the proposals.
The planning and zoning commission is expected to vote on whether to approve zoning for the three new housing developments at its July 7 meeting.
If those plans are accepted, the Lake Havasu City Council could make a final decision on the proposed projects later this year.
