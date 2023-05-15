The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will hold another public hearing on Wednesday to discuss whether Havasu currently requires enough parking spaces for new multifamily residential developments.
It will be the second time that the commission has discussed parking for apartments, condos, and other multifamily developments. Councilmember Nancy Campbell originally requested in February that the commission review the parking requirements, seconded by Councilmember Cameron Moses. The request was made after some councilmembers, commissioners, and members of the public have questioned whether some of the multiple family residential proposals that have come forward in recent years have enough parking for residents – even though those proposals have generally met or exceeded the parking requirements laid out in the current code.
The commission started that discussion at its April 19 meeting. Planning Division Manager Luke Morris walked the commission through the current code requirements that were instituted when the development code was last revised in 2016. Morris also went over parking in Havasu’s previous code, which required more spots per residential unit. Morris also compared Havasu’s current and past parking requirements to the standards set in other similarly-sized cities in Arizona.
Morris’ April presentation also included a look at actual multifamily developments that have been built recently, and how the reduced parking requirements in the current code allow for about 20% to 30% more units than would have been allowed using the previous parking standards.
During discussion, several commissioners indicated that they may support increasing the amount of parking required for multifamily developments. But in the end, the commission said they wanted a little bit more information before making their recommendation to the City Council.
Specifically, commissioners asked for input from the police department and/or public works about troublesome “hot spots” in Havasu where residents of multiple family developments are creating unsafe conditions by parking along the street. The commission also asked for demographic data about the number of vehicles a typical working family in Havasu has.
According to the staff report for Wednesday’s meeting, city planning staff has since met with the Lake Havasu City PD about multifamily problem areas in town. But no specific problem areas were identified. The staff has also included some results from the U.S. Census’ 2021 American Community Survey. The survey says there are 21,139 workers age 16 or older in Havasu, and 3% of those workers live in households with no vehicle. Another 19.9% live in a household with one vehicle, 34.6% in a household with two vehicles, and 42.6% in a household with three or more vehicles.
