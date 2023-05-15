The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will hold another public hearing on Wednesday to discuss whether Havasu currently requires enough parking spaces for new multifamily residential developments.

It will be the second time that the commission has discussed parking for apartments, condos, and other multifamily developments. Councilmember Nancy Campbell originally requested in February that the commission review the parking requirements, seconded by Councilmember Cameron Moses. The request was made after some councilmembers, commissioners, and members of the public have questioned whether some of the multiple family residential proposals that have come forward in recent years have enough parking for residents – even though those proposals have generally met or exceeded the parking requirements laid out in the current code.

