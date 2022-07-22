Ralph Jones

A Desert Hills resident was arrested Thursday, following an investigation by Lake Havasu City investigators into the detonation of multiple explosive devices reported in the vicinity of State Route 95.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department received initial reports on July 13 that an unknown man — later identified by police as 59-year-old Ralph Jones - had detonated several small improvised explosive devices near the 5600 block of SR 95 throughout the previous two months. Video surveillance footage from the area allegedly recorded the incidents.

