A Desert Hills resident was arrested Thursday, following an investigation by Lake Havasu City investigators into the detonation of multiple explosive devices reported in the vicinity of State Route 95.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department received initial reports on July 13 that an unknown man — later identified by police as 59-year-old Ralph Jones - had detonated several small improvised explosive devices near the 5600 block of SR 95 throughout the previous two months. Video surveillance footage from the area allegedly recorded the incidents.
Havasu police officers conducted a traffic stop on Thursday, during which Jones was reportedly found in possession of several items connected with the department’s investigation in the case.
Detectives later served a search warrant at an address on the 3800 block of London Bridge Road, where items related to the manufacture of explosives were allegedly discovered. Lake Havasu City Police Department bomb squad officials and agents from the FBI were called to the location to assist in the investigation.
During the search, police say that officers seized several completed improvised explosive devices, we well as numerous containers of high explosives, a narcotic pill and drug paraphernalia.
Jones was charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, weapons misconduct, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on $35,000 bond after an initial court appearance, and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
