The Lake Havasu City Council will consider multiple requests for zoning changes during its meeting today. Of those requests, one comes to the council with a unanimous recommendation to deny, and another is a reworked request that has gone back through the zoning process after the council had some concerns about the original proposal.
Rezone commercial to residential on Jamaica
Councilmembers will once again be asked to determine the role of isolated pockets of commercial zoning tucked away in otherwise residential areas of town. Multiple similar commercial islands have already converted, or are in the process of requesting to convert from commercial zoning to residential.
The commercial zoning has been in place since the city was originally laid out. City Planner Luke Morris told the council in July that the idea for these zones was to provide neighborhood commercial services to the surrounding area, but most of those “commercial nodes” have remained largely vacant over the past 50 years.
Morris also told the council that when the city’s general plan was updated in 2016 only two of those commercial pockets – one at the McCulloch and Jamaica intersection, and another located near Chemehuevi and S. McCulloch Blvd. – stayed commercial after the update. The rest of the commercial islands were reclassified for residential uses, even though the underlying zoning was not immediately changed.
The council will be considering a request to rezone the property at 2860 S. Jamaica Blvd. from Limited Commercial to Limited Multiple Family. The property is part of a commercial node near Jamaica and Chemehuevi that has been reclassified as residential in the general plan, and one of the properties within the commercial area has already been rezoned for residential.
Property owner Frank Ortiz is requesting the proposed rezone and told the Planning and Zoning Commission in early July that he plans to build an 11-unit multi-family complex on the property. Each unit would be about 1,100 square feet with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage.
Planning and Zoning Commissioners unanimously voted to recommend that the council deny this rezone request after multiple commissioners said they believe this particular property seems like a potentially promising location for business development.
The City Council debated and approved the rezone of a property in a similar commercial pocket on Anita Avenue during its meeting on July 27. The council approved the request with a 6-1 vote, with Councilmember Nancy Campbell casting the dissenting vote. But during the public hearing multiple councilmembers said that these types of requests will need to be considered on a case-by-case basis, based on the particulars of the exact location requesting the change.
Rezone at northern city limits along SR95
A pair of requests to rezone several properties along State Route 95 between London Bridge Road’s intersection with the highway and The Shops at Lake Havasu will be back in front of the City Council today.
The properties, six lots total, previously came before the City Council back in April. They are all part of an area that was zoned as a General Commercial – Planned Development that was designed as an auto-mall – with multiple car dealerships and a few other businesses to the north of The Shops. The auto-mall has not moved forward as hoped so the owners of the properties are requesting to create a new planned development that will allow for more uses.
Multiple lots in that area have already been rezoned at the owners’ request, and storage units have been built or are in the works for all of those previously rezoned lots.
Although council did not approve that request at the time, multiple councilmembers indicated that they were happy with the proposal for four smaller lots at the northeast corner that directly line State Route 95 south of London Bridge Road. The request would create a new General Commercial – Planned Development that will allow for any general commercial use on those lots except for storage units. Councilmembers indicated that it was important to them that storage units not be built along the highway, especially in that location, as it is the first part of the city people see as they drive into Havasu from the north.
The rezone request for those four lots is the same that it was in April, and will be considered in a separate public hearing from the other two lots during today’s meeting.
The main sticking point in April was the two larger lots to the east. Those lots border the highway and stretch all the way to the west side of the complex. The original request in April would have removed the planned development from the current zoning and allowed all general commercial uses. But multiple councilmembers pointed out that, if approved, storage units would likely be put in. They said that isn’t a suitable location for storage units – at least not directly next to the highway.
Desert Land Group is handling the rezoning process for Lakeside Development, which owns five of the properties requesting the zoning change, and for Jason and Christine Anderson, who owns the other lot – a small portion of which would be included in the rezone. The revised request that the council will consider today splits those larger lots up. The split creates a one-acre commercial lot along the highway that would not allow storage units. The Planned Development for that lot calls for one large building and landscaping that would provide a buffer.
The request would then create another 4.21 acre lot where plans for additional storage units could be developed.
While going through the Planning and Zoning Commission in July, commissioners voted unanimously to approve both requests. But commissioners added a couple extra stipulations to the recommendation sent to City Council for the larger lots. If approved, the developers would be required to add the planned landscaping on the commercial buffer lot nearest the highway prior to building storage units on the other lot. They also recommend requiring that the storage units closest to the highway have “architectural character” on the side facing SR-95 to avoid blank metal walls from being visible from the road.
Havasu Riviera rezoning
Councilmembers will also consider a request to rezone the remaining 157 acres of the residential development out at Havasu Riviera that would pave the way for development of the final five neighborhoods planned at the site. According to planning documents about 340 houses would be spread throughout the final five neighborhoods.
One of the neighborhoods is requesting mixed use zoning that will allow for a planned storage unit facility within the area identified as neighborhood four, while the other four undeveloped neighborhoods would all be zoned for multi-family residential.
The Riviera is also requesting several adjustments to building height requirements and minimum lot sizes that developers say will help them lay out the lots amongst the sever terrain of the Riviera and also allow for lake views for each lot.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the request.
Three neighborhoods in the Riviera have already been developed and nearly completely sold over the past 18 months.
