Visitors to the Lake Havasu City Municipal Courthouse may have noticed a new computer system available in the lobby, designed to streamline the process of obtaining orders of protection.
Once a process facilitated by courthouse staff, orders of protection can now be requested through the court. The program, known as AZ Point, is designed to streamline the process of obtaining orders of protection, injunctions against harassment and injunctions against workplace harassment.
As of Jan. 1, the Arizona Supreme Court was named by state legislators as the central repository for protection orders throughout the state. The change was led by the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission, which advocated for adding protection orders to the National Law Enforcement Information Center database. Under state statute, the Lake Havasu City courthouse provides an Internet-based system for online completion of petitions for orders of protection. Those orders can now be transmitted electronically between Arizona courts and law enforcement agencies.
According to Lake Havasu Municipal Court Judge Mitch Kalauli, the court’s new AZ Point computer system was installed just after Christmas, as part of the statewide rollout. All courts in Arizona will now have such a system in their lobby, dedicated to the AZ Point program, Kalauli said.
