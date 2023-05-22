As Lake Havasu City moves towards opening its first municipal courthouse in 2024, the City Council will be asked to approve the purchase of furniture and equipment that will be needed. Other items up for a public hearing River Cities United Way’s lease for office space, and a service agreement for new fleet management software for the city’s vehicle maintenance division.
The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., inside the council chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. The meeting can also be viewed lived on Channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Furnishing the courthouse
Councilmembers will be asked to approve the purchase of furniture, products and services for the courthouse from Goodman’s Interior Solutions for $659,815.98. The furniture will be used throughout the new courthouse, which will include two courtrooms, a virtual hearing room, jury deliberation room, administrative offices, filing rooms, employee breakroom, a holding cell, multiple meeting rooms, a multipurpose room on the second floor and more.
As part of the consent agenda, the council will also be asked to ratify the submission of a grant application to the Arizona Administrative Offices of the Courts for $5,000 to purchase a magnetometer and hand wands for courthouse security.
River Cities United Way lease
The council will consider approving a lease agreement with River Cities United Way for its office space at 145 N. Lake Havasu Avenue – attached to Fire Station No. 5.
The local United Way has leased the 2,050 space since at least 2001, and the current lease of $461.09 per month is set to expire on June 30, 2023. The staff report notes that the council is free to determine the amount it wishes to charge for the office space, but staff has proposed an increased rent to $512.50 for a lease that would run through June 30, 2026. The report says the purpose of the increase is to determine and apply a base rent amount to leases the city has with non-profit entities.
Apply for criminal history data grant
As part of the consent agenda, the council will be asked to ratify the submission of a grant application to the National Criminal History Improvement Program, for the National Criminal History Data Clean-up Project.
The application is requesting $48,004 for the Havasu municipal court, which would be used to improve reporting to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System of a person who is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to mental health reasons. The staff report says there are an estimated 8,000 open case files in this project that will need to be manually reviewed and verified through the court’s case management system.
The staff report says the money would be used to pay for the necessary overtime hours and supplies needed to complete the project in 15 months.
Fleet management software services
The council will consider a service level agreement with Ron Turley Associates for use of its platinum tier fleet management software over the next five years at a total price of $122,931.
According to the staff report, the software will allow for more precise tracking of the city’s vehicles including the costs to operate and maintain each individual vehicle, its maintenance history, downtime, and information regarding any warranties on the vehicle.
