Courthouse lobby proposal

A rendering of the lobby of the new municipal courthouse that is currently under construction at 92 Acoma Blvd.

 Courtesy rendering

As Lake Havasu City moves towards opening its first municipal courthouse in 2024, the City Council will be asked to approve the purchase of furniture and equipment that will be needed. Other items up for a public hearing River Cities United Way’s lease for office space, and a service agreement for new fleet management software for the city’s vehicle maintenance division.

The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., inside the council chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. The meeting can also be viewed lived on Channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.