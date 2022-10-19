A Lake Havasu City man awaiting trial on one count of second-degree murder will now be arraigned on additional charges of aggravated assault against a corrections officer.
Carter R. Beckwith, 19, was indicted Oct. 13 on the new felony accusation, and is now scheduled to appear Thursday in Mohave Superior Court for arraignment. Beckwith has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since last July on charges of second-degree murder, after he was accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Havasu resident Daemon Petetan at a house party on the 2300 block of Alpine Avenue.
