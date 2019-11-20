A Lake Havasu City man accused of first-degree murder in the death of his 2-year-old daughter has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court. He alleges the caseworker who disconnected his daughter from life support was responsible for her death.
Andrew Lamorie, 23, was charged with felony child abuse last January when his daughter, Gabriella, was hospitalized with what paramedics believed to be clear signs of physical abuse. Gabriella was transported by ambulance to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and later flown for emergency medical treatment to a Las Vegas children’s hospital for her alleged injuries. Three days later, Lamorie’s daughter was pronounced “brain dead,” and Arizona Department of Child Safety case worker Tracy Davis made the decision to remove Gabriella Lamorie from life support, according to court documents.
Lamorie is now suing Davis and the Department of Child Safety, alleging that she and the agency caused him “severe mental anguish, severe depression, anxiety, ‘suicidal ideations’, psychological distress and social harm.”
‘Phase 1 of the Truth’
On Nov. 15, Lamorie informed Today’s News-Herald of his complaint to U.S. District Court, filed Oct. 28. Lamorie indicated his displeasure with Today’s News-Herald’s previous coverage of his case. That coverage was based on the report of his arrest, as published by the Lake Havasu City Police Department; as well as records made public by Mohave Superior Court.
“I have been paying close attention to the assassination you have launched on my character,” Lamorie wrote to Today’s News-Herald last week. “You have made me sound like a heartless, cold-blooded monster. I can assure you that in the near future you will be writing a completely different article.”
In his handwritten letter to Today’s News-Herald, Lamorie referred to his federal lawsuit as “Phase One of the truth.”
The Incident
Lake Havasu City emergency dispatchers received a call for assistance at Lamorie’s Cherry Tree Drive home on Jan. 11, 2018. According to police, Gabriella Lamorie was found lying on a closet floor in their residence, unconscious and barely breathing.
Police and paramedics soon arrived at Lamorie’s home, and his youngest daughter was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The child’s injuries were determined to be “life-threatening,” according to the police report, and she was flown to Las Vegas.
After an initial investigation, Lake Havasu City Police detectives determined the child’s injuries to have been caused by physical abuse. According to the police report, the child suffered multiple brain contusions, brain bleeding, bruising to her face and head, and apparent trauma to her abdomen. Medical staff allegedly told detectives that even if Gabriella Lamorie survived, she would never lead a normal life.
Lamorie was charged with felony child abuse, child neglect, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Custody of Gabriella Lamorie was transferred to Department of Child Safety caseworker Tracy Davis as investigators probed the possibility of abuse in Lamorie’s household.
Three days later, Gabriella Lamorie was pronounced “brain dead” by medical officials. According to Lamorie’s complaint in U.S. District Court, Davis authorized removing the victim from life support without consulting Lamorie or Gabriella’s mother, 26-year-old Havasu resident Brittany Rodriquez. After the victim was removed from life support, Lamorie and Rodriquez were both charged with first degree murder.
The Complaint
According to Lamorie, Davis’ actions “deprived him of life, liberty and family. He alleges that Davis deprived him of his rights as a father without due process. He has said that Davis’ conduct resulted in the death and loss of his daughter.
The Clark County Coroner’s office ruled last December the primary cause of Gabriella Lamorie’s death was blunt-force head and neck trauma, with severe malnutrition listed as a significant underlying factor. According to Mohave County prosecutors, the victim may have been starved, and medical officials allegedly described the victim as having about half the weight of a healthy 2-year-old child.
Lamorie allegedly told detectives that he’d placed the child in “time-out” in his home’s closet that evening, after a fight between the victim and her older sister over a toy. He denied personally injuring his daughter, according to the police report. He said that she may have climbed on a small desk in the closet, and may have fallen, according to police.
“My daughter was injured accidentally while playing in our house,” Lamorie wrote in his federal complaint last month.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department contacted the Department of Child Safety to investigate the case, and DCS Supervisor Tracy Davis was assigned to the case.
“(Davis) was in communication with the medical staff,” Lamorie wrote. “She never had any parental, custodial or decision-making rights or authority to make any life-ending decision. (Davis) took it upon her own judgment to ‘pull the plug’ on the life support system that was keeping my daughter alive.”
According to Lamorie, Davis never contacted any member of his family before such a decision was made.
“My parental rights were never severed through any form of due process prior to Davis making this judgment call,” Lamorie wrote. “(She) violated my Fourteenth Amendment rights that I am guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.”
According to Lamorie, Davis made the decision to end Gabriella Lamorie’s life, and had Gabriella’s remains cremated absent Lamorie’s knowledge or consent.
Lamorie has asked that his complaint be heard by a jury in U.S. District Court, and he is seeking unspecified damages as well as reimbursement for all court costs and attorney fees resultant from his case.
Children Displaced
Following the arrests of Lamorie and Rodriquez, Department of Child Safety officials took custody of the couple’s oldest daughter and Lamorie’s younger sister, Alexis Lamorie, who is now 18 years old.
At the time of Rodriquez’ incarceration at Mohave County Jail, she was pregnant with Lamorie’s third child, who was born last April.
According to a statement in 2018 by Lamorie’s grandparents, Bradley and Barbie Harrington, the couple’s third child was immediately removed from Rodriquez and placed in DCS custody. Attempts by the Lamorie family to obtain custody of Lamorie’s third child have as yet been unsuccessful.
According to the Harringtons’ statement, addressed to Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle and distributed to multiple Arizona news agencies, efforts by themselves and Lamorie’s mother, Hailie Lamorie, to reunite their respective grandchildren grandchildren have been largely unsuccessful because of what family members describe as deliberate efforts by Davis and other DCS officials.
“You will never see your grandkids again,” Davis allegedly told Lamorie’s mother. “(Lamorie and Rodriquez) will never make it out of jail alive, once people find out what they’re in there for.”
According to Bradley Harrington, Hailie Lamorie rarely saw her son, Rodriquez or their children prior to Lamorie’s arrest. She was denied an opportunity to see her granddaughter before her death by DCS officials, according to statements by Harrington. Hailie Lamorie has actively sought visitation rights to see her surviving granddaughters.
Lamorie is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court in March for a case management conference before his trial, which is scheduled to begin April 7.
Rodriquez will also appear in Mohave Superior Court, in April, prior to her own trial on April 28.
Arizona Department of Child Safety officials in Phoenix were unavailable for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.
