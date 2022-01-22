The body of a Phoenix woman was found in a remote area of La Paz County on Thursday after days of searching.
Phoenix Police Department said at least two people have been arrested in connection with 37-year-old Irene Luevano’s death. She was a mother of five.
According to arrest documents, Jorge Luis Quintero Lara, 28 – Luevano's boyfriend – admitted to stabbing her and leaving her for dead in an interview with police. The second suspect, Diego Hernan Rodriguez Teran, 24, admitted knowing about the attack.
Luevano called her family on Sunday morning and told them to call the police because Lara stabbed her in the neck. She was immediately reported missing.
Luevano and Lana were last seen driving together in Phoenix on Saturday night, according to the family. They made several failed attempts to contact her after receiving her distress call.
Teran's statement led police to Luevano's remains along Interstate 10 near Hovatter Road, east of New Hope, on Thursday morning, Arizona Republic reported.
"After an extensive search, Irene was located in a desert area just after 10 a.m.,” Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Vincent Cole said. “She was deceased with obvious signs of trauma.”
Lara admitted to stabbing Luevano while driving, according to arrest documents. He also reportedly told police he managed to get Luevano back in the vehicle after she attempted to escape.
Lara was stabbed in his stomach after a second altercation took place as they drove west, according to arrest documents. He told police he cut Luevano's neck, stabbed her multiple times and, "believing the victim was dead," dragged her into the desert area and fled, Arizona Republic reported.
"Irene was a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend and a member of our community," Cole said. "This was an act of violence that has no place in our city."
When Luevano was first reported missing, Lara told police he was robbed – the reason he went to a hospital to treat a stab wound on Sunday morning. He denied being involved in any altercation with Luevano, arrest documents said.
With a cellphone search, police found that the couple’s phones were in the same place until 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. The cellphone records led police to Luevano's vehicle, a gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala, near 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Tuesday, Arizona Republic reported.
Both Lara's and Luevano's blood was found in the vehicle, according to arrest documents.
Teran admitted to lying to officers, and said Lara threatened to kill Teran's family if he said anything, according to arrest documents.
Teran also admitted witnessing Lara stab Luevano multiple times and leave her body in the desert. According to the arrest documents, Teran led investigators to Luevano's remains on Thursday.
Both men were booked into a Maricopa County jail.
Lara was charged with one count of murder in the first degree, one count of concealing and abandoning a body, one count of aggravated assault and one count of kidnapping. Teran was charged with one count of hindering prosecution.
