A new 140-foot radio tower could be installed north of Lake Havasu City, under a proposal from a local radio station.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review an application by Murphy Broadcasting owner Rick Murphy today under which Murphy intends to build a new radio tower facility in the area of Crossman Peak. According to Murphy Broadcasting officials, the project could fill a need by Lake Havasu City residents for wireless television and internet service - with a potential range as far south Lake Havasu City.
The tower would house FM radio transmitters and antennas to serve the Havasu area, according to Murphy’s proposal, and would serve as a part of the national emergency communications delivery system. Murphy has already built a similar tower near Crossman Peak, which is currently leased to other broadcasters. But according to Murphy Broadcasting General Manager Scott Gosselin, the new tower would offer greater radio and microwave reception for Havasu residents.
“It’s not just television, but we’re hoping it will increase internet signals as well,” Gosselin said. “We’d like to partner with Wirefree Communications, and hope to bring greater Internet availability to the south side.”
Gosselin says the project could cost several hundred thousand dollars to complete, and when it’s finished, Murphy Broadcasting intends to work with television providers to offer a greater signal range to Havasu residents as well.
“We’re excited for the opportunities this project could bring,” Gosselin said. “With the tower, and proper microwave strength, we could cover as far south as Sweetwater Avenue.”
Murphy and business partner W. Keith Walker applied for a special use permit to construct the tower in March. That application was reviewed and recommended for approval by the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission last month.
According to Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh, the Board of Supervisors previously approved construction of a similar project in 2008, and a portion of the property is currently designated as a Rural Development Area under the Mohave County General Plan.
According to Murphy’s application, a helicopter and crane may be required during the tower’s construction, and four-wheel-drive trucks will be in use at the location throughout. Murphy and Walker expect no conflicts with resources or public health and safety for the project.
If the Board of Supervisors votes to approve the project today, Murphy Broadcasting will have one year to begin construction, according to county records.
