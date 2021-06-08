A transmission tower in the area of Crossman Peak has been approved for construction by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, setting the stage for improved internet and television access throughout Lake Havasu City.
The Board of Supervisors approved project - proposed by Murphy Broadcasting owner Rick Murphy - at its meeting in Kingman on Monday.
The tower will house FM radio transmitters and antennas to serve the Havasu area, and serve as a part of the national emergency communications delivery system. It will be erected on land in the area of Crossman Peak, where another broadcasting tower is now installed.
Murphy Broadcasting General Manager Scott Gosselin said last week that the new tower is expected to cost several hundreds of thousands of dollars to complete, but that expense will bring a host of benefits for Havasu residents.
The Board of Supervisors approved a special use permit for the project, under a mandate that the project must begin construction within the next year.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.