Through the Eyes of Youth: Life and Death in the Bedzin Ghetto

A world-traveled exhibit examining a difficult period in human history is coming to the Lake Havasu Museum of History next month.

On Feb. 24, the museum will officially open the exhibit “Through the Eyes of Youth: Life and Death in the Bedzin Ghetto” which tracks the lives of eight youths from Bedzin, Poland before, during and after the holocaust. The exhibit is provided by the Martin-Springer Institute at Northern Arizona University, a holocaust education organization.

