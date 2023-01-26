A world-traveled exhibit examining a difficult period in human history is coming to the Lake Havasu Museum of History next month.
On Feb. 24, the museum will officially open the exhibit “Through the Eyes of Youth: Life and Death in the Bedzin Ghetto” which tracks the lives of eight youths from Bedzin, Poland before, during and after the holocaust. The exhibit is provided by the Martin-Springer Institute at Northern Arizona University, a holocaust education organization.
As part of hosting the exhibit Jillian Usher, executive director of the museum, says students from Thunderbolt Middle School will be coming on field trips to view the exhibit.
“I think the best way we can teach the holocaust to our youth…is to view that experience from the perspective of someone their own age,” Usher said.
If any other schools in the community would like to tour the exhibit, Usher encourages them to reach out to her.
In addition to being the first exhibit focused on the holocaust, Usher also says Through the Eyes of Youth is one of the most detailed and well researched exhibits that the museum has hosted.
“We are really excited to have it for its accuracy and the elevated education experience that it can provide,” Usher said.
Through the Eyes of Youth has been shown in Arizona, New York, Poland, and South Africa.
The museum is also partnering with Mohave Community College to bring Bjorn Krondorfer, the director of the Martin-Springer Institute, to Havasu.
In addition to being at the museum the night the exhibit opens, Krondorfer will give a presentation at the MCC Havasu Campus on Feb. 23 where he will discuss the lives of two of eight youths featured in the exhibit, Jane Lipski and Doris Martin.
“(The presentation) ended up aligning really well with the museum’s exhibit,” MCC librarian Pam Galovich said.
Jaime Festa-Daigle, director of student achievement for Lake Havasu Unified School district, was a big part in bringing the exhibit to Havasu, Usher says.
Festa-Daigle, who sits on the boards for both the museum and the Martin Springer Institute, first connected with the holocaust education group this past summer when she and other educators took a three week trip to Poland and Germany to retrace the journey of two survivors.
After the trip the institute invited Festa-Daigle to sit on the board, so she could be a liaison for education in rural communities.
Along with wanting to bring the exhibit to Havasu for people in the community, Festa-Daigle says she really wanted to bring it for the students of the community.
According to Festa-Daigle, Arizona law requires students receive some lesson on the holocaust between eighth and twelfth grade. At LHUSD, Festa-Daigle says students examine the holocaust from both a historical and literary lens by reading memoirs like Elie Wiesel’s “Night” or Art Spiegelman’s “Maus”.
One of the challenges of teaching subjects like the holocaust in rural areas, Festa-Daigle says, is the lack of diversity among the population can make it harder for students to share empathy with a culture they are not regularly exposed to.
“How can we start to connect to this story where we might not see ourselves in it but it is still about humanity,” Festa-Daigle
Festa-Daigle hopes the Through the Eyes of Youth exhibit will help student make that connection a little easier.
Opening evening at the museum for the exhibit is Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. The exhibit will remain in Havasu until April 1st. Bjorn Krondorfer is giving his talk at MCC on Feb. 23 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the event is free to the public.
