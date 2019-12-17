The Lake Havasu Museum of History received a $1,000 grant from the Arizona Historical Society. The funds were given Dec. 3 to create story board panels featuring historical photographs of waterways in the Havasu region.
The content will complement the upcoming Smithsonian Water/Ways show, on view at the museum Feb. 8 through March 22. The panels will remain part of the museum’s permanent exhibition after the Smithsonian display moves on to another community.
Goff said the museum will contract with Printing Plus for the panels, which will be approximately 24 by 36 inches. The eight color photographs are current scenes which depict Lake Havasu and the Colorado River.
“The photos are from the Society’s collection. They’re historically significant and align with the Smithsonian show,” she said.
