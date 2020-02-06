The world’s greatest solvent – water – will be celebrated now through March 22 at the Lake Havasu Museum of History with a Water/Ways exhibit. The event debuts to a small preview crowd tonight and opens to the public on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The special feature is a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institute. The Lake Havasu City engagement is the last Arizona stop after visiting 11 other venues in the state.
At each host site, Water/Ways is customized to focus on the impact of water to a particular community. It illustrates how water is essential, not only to life, but, in the case of Lake Havasu City, to its unique history and local economy.
“We’re all very excited about this exhibit,” said June Goff. She is the executive director of the local museum and noted that the exhibit is designed to appeal to all ages with its static and interactive displays and rich imagery. Visiting Water/Ways also provides an opportunity to tour the rest of the museum’s permanent exhibits
“Several schools have scheduled (visitation) times with us already. We’re hoping for a great turnout.”
Guests can expect to have a Smithsonian Institution-quality experience as they tour the exhibit’s dramatically curving panels. The exhibit invites exploration and discovery rather than scholarly review. The Smithsonian is the world’s largest museum, education and research complex, with 19 museums and galleries.
Early reviews have been glowing, Goff said. Museum staff, volunteers, docents and others got a preview of the finished display this week.
The Lake Havasu Museum of History is open daily Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $7.50 for not-yet members. Members, children under age 18 and older students with ID are admitted free of charge.
The museum is at 320 London Bridge Road. To make reservations for large groups to experience Water/Ways, call 928-854-4938.
