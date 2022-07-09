The Lake Havasu Museum of History hosted their Mini Geologist Day for the second year in a row on Saturday. The museum brought in 200 people during the first hour of the event.
The geology event welcomed two geologists, Aaron Jacobsen and Heather Casares, who each spoke to the children in attendance about various geological elements.
“It’s a partnership with the Lake Havasu Museum of History, the Havasu Rocks, Lake Havasu Gem and Mineral Society and the Bureau of Land Management Havasu office,” said Jillian Usher, the Interim Executive Director of the Lake Havasu Museum of History.
Usher expected the number of attendees to increase by the end of the day. The event included a number of activities for the children to participate in.
“The event has been free, however, there are special activities,” Usher said. “We have about seven activities going on for the kids.”
Lake Havasu Historical Society’s President Melanie Preston mentions the event paired with the museum’s current “Spheres” exhibit which also features minerals.
“We are having this event today to bring education to the community and for kids to have a fun activity where they get to learn while learning about the museum as well,” Preston said.
Preston was impressed by the large turnout for the event’s second year of being held. She wants the families to revisit the museum so they can further learn about the history of the city.
“We have a lot of kids coming out today and I’m really excited about that,” Preston said. “We have all kinds of artifacts that we’ve been bringing out throughout the last couple of months that are new in various exhibits.”
The museum is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is by donation only.
