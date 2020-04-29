For those who want to brush up on their Havasu history smarts, tune into Facebook on Friday to learn about the area’s earliest years.
The Lake Havasu Museum of History is presenting the tour at 1 p.m. on 31 Bravo Media’s Facebook page. The museum is closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but the virtual tour is an easy way to see the many treasures housed at the museum.
Hosted by Museum Educator Jenny Anderson, the event is geared to both students and adults. Museum Executive Director June Goff said the event is a unique supplement for parents who are home schooling their children. By the same token adults can add a new fact or two to their knowledge about Lake Havasu City and the surrounding area.
The tour will be recorded and will remain on the museum’s Facebook page or You Tube for those who can’t be online at 1 p.m.
Goff said the 30-minute show will be a polished product, meaning it won’t be filmed on someone’s smart phone – not that there’s anything wrong with that method. The tour is being produced by Shawn Lawless of 32 Bravo Consulting.
“Shawn approached the museum about creating a virtual tour shortly after the stay-at-home order went into place for Arizona,” she said. “The presentation will be interactive. Viewers may type in questions about the exhibits and the artifacts featured during the tour.”
During the tour, presenter Anderson will move around from exhibit to exhibit at the museum.
“Jenny will start with the petroglyphs in the museum. She’ll also talk about steamboats on the river and mining in the area. Animals and plants of the desert are another section. Jenny is amazing in her style. Her approach to this project will be enjoyable for everybody,” Goff said.
Robert McCulloch’s vision for his young city and the London Bridge era will be discussed, but not at length, she noted. The area’s history before development is the main focus of the tour.
As an added bonus, Goff is offering a quiz, the answer key and a scavenger hunt viewers can use while watching the tour. Email her at director_lhmuseum@yahoo.com to receive them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.