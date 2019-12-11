For weeks, the Lake Havasu Museum of History has been set aglow with Christmas lights and decorations, donated by organizations throughout the city, for the museum’s annual Party Among the Trees event.
The party allowed Havasu residents and visitors to experience the museum free of charge Wednesday evening, with an abundance of cookies, treats and refreshments accompanied by Christmas carolers and festive cheer. The event featured a Christmas tree raffle, with tickets sold to fund upcoming museum events and speakers through the new year.
Dian Gibson, who has volunteered at the museum for more than a decade, has donated a tree for the raffle every year.
“This is a great and wonderful museum,” Gibson said. “We’ve decorated the trees and set them up for people to come down and see them. During the year I collect ornaments, and we have a different theme every year. It’s a popular event and free to the community.”
When the museum’s newest director, June Waters-Goff, arrived on Dec. 3, preparation for the party was already underway.
“The museum’s board and volunteers are extremely active and efficient,” Goff said. “Their commitment is amazing. I think it’s delightful … the organizations that have contributed their trees have done their jobs well. The (atmosphere) is kind of intimate, sweet, and it’s a really nice welcome for our visitors.”
The party ended Wednesday night, but decorations and donated Christmas trees will remain on display in the museum until January.
