Gregory McNamee, Arizona Humanities editor, photographer and author of the prizewinning book “Gila: The Life and Death of an American River,” will discuss the Gila River during a free lecture.
The 7 p.m. event , hosted by the Lake Havasu Museum of History and Arizona State University, is Jan. 14 in Santiago 109 on the Havasu campus of ASU, 100 University Way.
According to the Arizona Humanities website, McNamee draws on Native American stories, pioneer memoirs, the writings of modern naturalists such as Aldo Leopold and Edward Abbey and other sources to chronicle 70 million years of history packed into an informative hour.
This lecture is free, but seating is limited to 160 attendees. Get tickets at the Lake Havasu Museum of History, 320 London Bridge Road, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., or at the door of Santiago 109 on a first-come, first-served basis prior to the event. For details, call 928-854-4938.
A wine and cheese reception for Lake Havasu Museum of History members is 5:30-6:30 in Santiago 109 Room. Not-Yet-Members may attend for a $5 fee.
