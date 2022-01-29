US military veterans are taking center stage at the Lake Havasu City Museum of History through mid-March.
The museum is currently hosting a traveling exhibit called “War Comes Home” which features private correspondence between service members and their families from almost every major conflict from the Civil War through Afghanistan and Iraq. The exhibit was created in partnership by Exhibit Envoy and California Humanities, and is based on the collection from Center for American War Letters. According to the description of the exhibit, “War Comes Home” offers insight into the thoughts and emotions of veterans and their families upon their homecoming, and reveal how a war can shape a life, family and community.
“Showcasing veterans and their families adjusting to civilian life together — or facing the long-term costs of war — these powerful letters explore feelings of grief, joy, doubt, and love, bringing the real experiences of war home to all of us,” the exhibit’s description says.
The traveling portion of the exhibit includes a total of 13 panels, with each panel featuring a service member with excerpts from letters they wrote while serving in the military. All branches of the military are represented among the panels. “War Comes Home” also includes a free audio tour with readings of the full letters featured in the exhibit — some read by the people who wrote them.
The Lake Havasu Museum of History originally reserved the traveling exhibit in 2019, but its arrival was delayed due to the covid pandemic. Interim Executive Director Jillian Usher said the museum is excited to finally have “War Comes Home” on display. But the museum’s exhibit goes far beyond the 13 panels that come with the traveling exhibit and incorporate local veterans and veterans with local connections.
“We were able to take this concept of ‘War Comes Home’ and bring it to the community, and it was fueled by the community,” Usher said. “The veteran community here is so strong, so present, and so passionate. So the fact that they all came together and made this so impactful on a local level has been amazing. As a museum we are just stewards of this information, we are not necessarily experts. So to have people who are actually part of this community and lived it, felt it, and breathed it to come in and tell the story accurately and represent themselves the in the way they would like to be represented is really important for our community.”
Displayed alongside the “War Comes Home’ panels are mannequins dressed in a wide variety of military uniforms from the personal collection of Havasu residents Todd Baldwin and Susan Johnson – who are both veterans themselves. The uniforms on display also include every branch of the military and many of the uniforms include profiles and artifacts from soldiers who wore those extract, or similar, uniforms.
“It’s cool because you can see the progression of the uniforms through the eras and how they have developed,” Usher said. “A WWI Army uniform is very different from an Army uniform now - we have gone from plain colors to digital camo. It’s a cool comparison also of the different terrains that these wars have been in, and why we have updated the uniform for those terrains.”
The local Elks Club also contributed to the exhibit, tracking down a wide variety of flags for display with flags for every branch of the military – including the Space Force – a Pre-WWII American Flag with 48 stars, and multiple flags representing various wars through the years.
The exhibit also includes letters, artifacts, and photographs of veterans who volunteer at the museum, or museum volunteer’s family members who served in the military. Other artifacts on display include a vial of sand from Iwo Jima, a WWII gas mask, lots of artifacts from Vietnam, and equipment used in WWI by the Army’s Signal Corps.
The local Marine Corps League helped the Lake Havasu City Museum of History celebrate the opening of the exhibit, where they performed a flag folding ceremony and presented the colors.
Usher said the exhibit has been a popular one since it opened in Havasu on Jan. 15.
“Last week we had a lot of people come in,” Usher said. “We did have the Balloon Fest, and I think a lot of people heard that this was going on and came over here. It has been really well attended.”
“War Comes Home” is scheduled to remain on display in Havasu through March 12. The museum is open every day from Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Admission to the museum is by donation only.
