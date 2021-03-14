The Lake Havasu Museum of History is scheduled to reopen to the public next month, and its patrons are in for a few surprises when they return.
The facility was closed in December due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
But according to Hannah Rangel, the museum’s executive director, the closure has provided an opportunity to give the facility some much-needed restoration and renovation. As those efforts near completion, organizers hope to reopen the museum on April 6.
“We decided that it was a good time to refresh,“ Rangel said on Friday. “While we were taking inventory of our exhibits, we found some awesome things that we didn’t have room to display before. We have mining equipment, Native American arrowheads, pottery and baskets. We also have tons of new McCulloch exhibits that we couldn’t display because of our space constraints.”
According to Rangel, volunteers are now rearranging displays at the museum to use the space in a different way, and hopefully show more of what the museum has to offer. When the facility reopens, Rangel says it will offer new geology and live animal exhibits, as well as a new children’s area. But that’s only the start, Rangel said.
“When we reopen, we’ll have new paint, new artwork and new exhibits,” Rangel said. “And we have an extensive research library that we want to open up to the public.”
Rangel says that exhibits at the museum will be rotated, and patrons can hope for a new learning experience every time they visit.
“We hope to always have something new, and we hope to have ongoing presentations,” Rangel said. “There will always be something new and fresh to come and look at.”
According to Rangel, local businesses and organizations have donated toward the museum’s restoration. Walmart officials recently gave the museum $2,500, and River Valley Paint Supply donated tools and paint for the effort.
Albertson’s Supermarket and Exotic Pet Kingdom also aided in the museum’s ongoing renovations, Rangel said.
“Without their help, we couldn’t have accomplished any of this at all,” Rangel said. “The whole community pitched in … it was nice to see how excited Havasu was about the restoration, and how much of the community has come in and helped.”
Rangel says entry to the museum will be free throughout its planned April 6 reopening, and throughout the remainder of April to Havasu residents.
Rangel says volunteers are still being accepted for the restoration effort.
Havasu residents who may be interested in volunteering can contact info@havasumuseum.com for more information.
