Music Mayhem: Bike rally ready to rock

BULLHEAD CITY — Two concerts and various live acts are scheduled to entertain the numerous bikers, tattoo fanatics and others looking for a good time during bike week.
Mayhem: The Main Event will host Count’s 77 on Friday and Slaughter on Saturday inside Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.
Count’s 77 is a rock band founded by Danny “The Count” Koker with a sound inspired by 1970s rock.
Outside of being the lead singer for a rock band, Kroker is probably best known for starring in “Counting Cars,” a “Pawn Stars” spin off focused on the daily goings-on at his car restoration and customization company, Count’s Kustoms.
The rest of the lineup features Stoney Curtis on lead guitar, John Zito on rhythm guitar, Barry Barnes on bass and Tommy Paris on keyboard and vocals.
Opening for Count’s 77 is Little Bihlman, whose music is described as bluesy Americana rock and roll.
His latest album, “The Legend of Hipster Billings,” is marketed as a journey across the American heartland.
Scott “Little” Bihlman previously created original music for shows like “Sons of Anarchy,” “Burn Notice,” “All my Children” and “The Good Guys,” winning four Emmy’s alongside his brother Jeff “Jabo” Bihlman.
Co-founded in 1988 by lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Mark Slaughter and drummer Dana Strum, Slaughter has spent nearly three decades keeping hard rock alive amid worldwide tours and millions of album sales.
The band is probably best remembered for its debut album “Stick It To Ya” in 1990 and its first two singles “Up All Night” and “Fly to the Angels.” The band won “Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock New Artist” in 1991 at the American Music Awards.
Despite the 1990s rock scene seeing many ‘80s glam and hard rock bands bite the dust, Slaughter released four more studio albums and became a reliable touring act.
On the opposite end of the experience spectrum is Crashing Wayward, which will be the Slaughter’s opening act.
Founded in 2020, the alternative hard rock sound band hasn’t even released its debut album — but has grown a reputation for its high energy and stage presence.
For concert-goers who like what they hear, Crashing Wayward’s first album “Listen!” will be available June 9.
In addition to the concerts, outdoors acts will be performing outside the fieldhouse every day of Mayhem: The Main Event. Many are cover or tribute bands and will rock out to classic tunes throughout bike week.
Opening on Wednesday is classic rock cover band Whiptail. They will play from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Whiptail will be followed by 1983, for a tribute to the year 1983, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Thursday will see performances from Midnight Rebel from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and Temple of Pilots from 5:30 to 8 p.m.s. Midnight Rebel covers classic ‘70s and ‘80s rock, while Temple of Pilots is a Stone Temple Pilots tribute band.
Shawn Maloy of Savage Kat will play 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Maloy formed Savage Kat in 2005 and has since become a staple in the Tri-state circuit with what Maloy calls “outlaw music” — a mix of genres and styles difficult to put a name on.
Before Maloy, Lake Havasu City-based band Undercover will take the stage at 2-5 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, Aces & Eights will perform in the same time block.
