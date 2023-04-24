Music Mayhem: Bike rally ready to rock

Count’s 77, featuring 1970s hard rock, will perform Friday night at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse during Mayhem: The Main Event motorcycle rally.

BULLHEAD CITY — Two concerts and various live acts are scheduled to entertain the numerous bikers, tattoo fanatics and others looking for a good time during bike week.

Mayhem: The Main Event will host Count’s 77 on Friday and Slaughter on Saturday inside Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.

