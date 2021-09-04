Gentlemen, start your mustache.
Once an annual event in Lake Havasu City, the beard and mustache contest is making a comeback this year as part of the lead up to the 50th anniversary of the completion of the London Bridge in Havasu. The beard contest is being hosted by the Havasu Freedom Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is in charge of the Havasu Memorial Walkway in the English Village.
“Beards and mustaches have always been part of our community — it is not a new thing,” said organizer Dan Delasantos. “For whatever reason everybody here really sported a pretty awesome mustache or beard.”
The inaugural beard contest was held on Oct. 2, 1971 as part of the lead up to the official dedication of the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City later that month. The Havasu Herald reported that 2,500 people attended the first contest, and listed a total of 99 entrants. Delasantos said the beard contest returned each year for about 30 years but was eventually discontinued about 20 years ago around the same time many of the other annual October events started to drop off.
Delasantos said he is excited that so many of those events are being revived this year.
“We have this really unique attitude about us because we created out own town and our own attitude about who we are,” he said. “We are really happy people, and we embrace people to come. It still has that same feel from back in the day, and these annual events are part of how it got that way. This is how we did it.”
Delasantos said this won’t just be a one-time revival for the bridge’s 50th anniversary – he hopes to make the contest an annual event once again.
“It’s really a matter of bringing it back to life and keeping it alive,” he said.
All of the proceeds for the event will go to charity. The Havasu Freedom Foundation raises money that it donates to local organizations and charities such as the Marine Corps League and the Rotary Club.
Delasantos said the event is still looking for sponsors. Interested sponsors can fill out a form online at havasumemorialwalkway.org. Call 928-708-4469 for more information.
“Havasu has always been behind these events, so having the community get back behind its own events is really a big thing for community pride,” he said.
Details of the contest
The judging will take place on Oct. 23 in its traditional location under the London Bridge in the English Village.
Contestants will be separated depending upon their type of facial hair – mustaches, partial beards, full beards, and foot long beards. Each contestant will then enter one of four categories – best groomed, longest, ugliest, and most creative – and will be judged against people with the same type of facial hair. Prizes will be awarded to the judges’ top two choices in each of the 15 categories.
Delasantos said the “most creative” category is brand new this year.
To enter the contest, or to view the contest rules, visit havasumemorialwalkway.org. There is an entry fee of $20 for contestants who sign up by Sept. 15, rising to $25 through the Sept. 30 deadline to sign up.
