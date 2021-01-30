The Delbert Days Rodeo — one of Lake Havasu City’s annual events — returned on Saturday with many of its participants from out of town.
Before the arena at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds was at capacity for the main events, kids had their chance to shine with the mutton bustin’ and calf riding in the early portion on Saturday. These events started a couple of hours before the main rodeo.
The difference from the main rodeo was these youth events weren’t about competing, it was about having fun.
Lacey Miller was one of the kids who participated in the mutton bustin, nodding her head “Yes” when asked if she had fun riding on a sheep.
“She had fun, her sheep was a little sleepy, but she had fun,” Lacey’s dad Mark Miller said.
“I wish she went a little faster, but she still had fun,” Lacey’s mom Teresa Miller said. “She hung on.”
Mark and Teresa also had another daughter who participated in the calf riding.
There was another group of young Millers who enjoyed riding sheep, named Conor, Madeline, Everett and Evander Miller.
Conor and Madeline’s father Eddie Miller was thrilled to see his kids in the mutton bustin.’ Out of his two kids, Eddie Miller said his daughter Madeline wanted to participate the most.
Brett Miller, who is the father of Everett and Evander, said his kids were looking forward to the event leading up to Saturday.
“My kids were really excited until they stood right there (near the entrance),” Brett Miller jokingly said. “They talked about it for two days until they stood there.”
About 20 kids participated in the mutton bustin,’ which was for the 3-6 age range. The calf riding was for kids in the 7-10 age range and had about 15 participants.
“It’s fun, good family time,” Eddie Miller said. “It’s good to get the kids outside instead of inside.”
The main rodeo featured eight events on Saturday starting with bareback riding. Events that followed were steer wrestling, breakaway roping, saddle bronc roping, tie down roping and barrel racing. Bull riding and team roping capped off Saturday’s events. About 300 participants, cowboys and cowgirls, are involved in this year’s rodeo.
The Delbert Days Rodeo is scheduled to continue on Sunday with the same eight events starting at 1 p.m. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Sunday with Delbert Days activities starting at 10 a.m. Delbert Days include various kid activities including mechanical bull riding, pony rides, a petting zoo, a rock climbing wall and bungee jumps.
Tickets are $15 for adults while admission is free for children 15 and under.
