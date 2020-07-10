A group of Lake Havasu City and Mohave County residents gathered together in front of City Hall to express their dissatisfaction with the mask mandates across the region.
They held up signs that had phrases such as, “Unmask America!” and “Your fear doesn’t take away my freedom!” With coolers full of waters and donuts for the morning crowd, they hollered and waved as cars drove past, some honking in support or disagreement.
The protest was organized by local resident Christina Kramer and held Friday morning along McCulloch Boulevard. The protest had about 20 participants by 10 a.m.
“It’s not that I’m against masks, because I’m not,” Kramer said. “[But] it should be your choice. It shouldn’t be forced upon you, especially when there’s no actual legal law stating that you have to wear one.”
Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy instituted a mask mandate one week ago, joining Bullhead City and Kingman in requiring face coverings in public. Havasu’s mandate requires both customers and staff to wear face masks while inside of a business to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
“You’re getting turned away from businesses because they’re scared of getting a fine,” Kramer said. “I honestly believe [Sheehy] was more pressured by everyone else voicing their opinion because we tend to be more of the quiet ones, so I figured it was time for us to speak up.”
Another participant, Sara Jones, added, “The country is already divided so badly, and our mayor, he just helped divide our city even further. He made our city join in the country’s division by getting on board with that, so we’re disappointed in his decision.”
Both Kramer and Jones, agree that many mask-wearers are on their side, but “they’re just doing it so they don’t get shamed or kicked out of a store,” Jones said.
Jones also feels that many businesses are complying with the city’s mandate “out of worry of prosecution from the angry mob and the health department.”
Resident Michael Ferreira added that businesses are being “blackmailed via their licenses,” referring to the enforcement of the business requirements, and suggested that licenses be made “immune to political influence.”
If a business refuses to comply after warnings and being educated about the new requirements set in place by the state, which include face coverings, their liquor license can be revoked. There have been such cases in Arizona, but no such cases so far locally.
Kramer is worried about the effects of the mask mandate and other requirements set by the state for businesses. She works for a small bar in town, and she’s concerned about the second shutdown.
“I pray to God that my owner will be able to reopen, because he almost didn’t make it this last time,” she said.
She said one woman approached the protesters to tell them that she lost her job for not wearing a face covering. Kramer said the woman had a doctor’s note that stated her inability to wear a mask due to lowered oxygen intake, but still was let go.
Jones noted that many aren’t wearing their face coverings correctly anyway, citing examples of people excessively touching their mask or face, not washing them, or not wearing them over their nose.
“And the mask shamers — oh my goodness,” Jones said. “Why do people think they have more rights than anybody else that opposes their opinion? That’s got to stop… I just wish people would expand and do a little more research before being so aggressive.”
The Mohave County Health Department Director Denise Burley recently reminded residents that mask-wearing alone isn’t going to slow the spread or stop the virus. It’s intended to be done in addition to social distancing, proper hygiene, and staying home when you’re sick. All of those things combined are going to help ease the situation locally, she said.
Friday’s protest was the first that resident George Stevens has ever participated in.
“I didn’t even go to Woodstock, even though I had the chance to,” he laughed. He suffers from neuropathy in his feet, making it painful to stand or walk.
“This issue has been so polarizing,” he said. “I can hardly stand, but you have to do something
