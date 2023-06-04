NAFD board terminates fire chief after vote

Fire Chief Dennis Hoke has been dismissed by the governing board of the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD). The board voted to terminate Hoke’s contract following a special executive session meeting Tuesday, May 30.
Chairman Jim Bailey and board members John Bryant and Mike Collins voted in support of Bryant’s motion to terminate Hoke’s contract without cause. Sue Brown dissented and new board member Tim Bonnee abstained from the vote.
Hoke said he cleared out his office and plans to meet with an attorney next week about possible litigation against the fire district. Bailey said Hoke offered bluster about a hostile work environment lawsuit following Tuesday’s contract termination vote.
Bailey said Hoke failed to accept direction on various issues and personnel matters. “His priorities were not the board’s priorities,” Bailey said. While Bailey said Hoke was nitpicking board members, Hoke said Bailey and Bryant retaliated against him over personal differences.
“They thrive on drama,” Hoke said of governing board members. “They’re really going to have trouble hiring a chief to go in there.”
Bailey said Don Dallman has been promoted to interim chief. He said they’ll work together to see if temporary administration of NAFD can be achieved through an intergovernmental agreement with another fire agency or if a retired professional can come on board to provide interim leadership.
Hoke started with NAFD in February of 2022 as an interim chief until he was promoted to Chief last summer. He believes he has the support of the firefighters.
“We were making great strides to move the district forward,” Hoke said. “I had plans to hire six new people and reopen a fire station.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.