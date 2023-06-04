NAFD board terminates fire chief after vote

Fire Chief Dennis Hoke has been dismissed by the governing board of the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD). The board voted to terminate Hoke’s contract following a special executive session meeting Tuesday, May 30.

Chairman Jim Bailey and board members John Bryant and Mike Collins voted in support of Bryant’s motion to terminate Hoke’s contract without cause. Sue Brown dissented and new board member Tim Bonnee abstained from the vote.

