The Western Arizona Humane Society greeted a special guest on Thursday, with the arrival of professional race car driver and shelter advocate Brittney Zamora.
The 21-year-old NASCAR driver is also the founder of Pit Stop Pals, an advocacy organization for animal shelters nationwide. Zamora appeared in Havasu to attend this weekend’s Super Cat Fest West event on the Bridgewater Channel – and she was eager to visit the Western Arizona Humane Society’s animal shelter on Sweetwater Avenue. The organization was named a charity of choice for this weekend’s boat show, and according to WAHS Executive Director Patty Gillmore, the organization could use the publicity.
“She loves shelter animals, and visits shelters all over the U.S.,” Gillmore said Thursday. “She visited our website, liked what she saw, and wanted to spend the day with us.”
Zamora began her racing career on circuits in Oregon and Washington State. In 2018, she became the first woman to win a championship in the Northwest Super Late Model Series. Earlier this year, she joined the NASCAR-affiliated Automobile Racing Club of America’s Menards Series.
She was in Phoenix earlier this week, where she advocated for PetSmart Charities, before venturing to Havasu.
“The fact that she’s come to our city is pretty huge,” Gillmore said. “The coronavirus hit us hard, the same as all of the other nonprofits here.”
The Western Arizona Humane Society remained open throughout the majority of last year’s health crisis, with adoptions by appointment only, and curbside-only veterinary services. After a long year and many restrictions, however, Gillmore says nearly all of the Humane Society’s employees have been vaccinated through a partnership with Havasu Regional Medical Center.
“Now we’re back in business, and getting vaccination events back into the community,” Gillmore said. “Sadly, so many other animal shelters closed their doors for good during the pandemic. Financially, we took a hit, but that never stopped us from doing our job. Now we’re looking to move forward.”
And Zamora has been willing to promote the Western Arizona Humane Society, through Pit Stop Pals. Former Havasu resident Jeff Ames, who acts as Zamora’s manager, says it’s a passion project for her.
“We all have the same passion for these pets,” Ames said. “We use her NASCAR platform to promote them, but we really love what we do. We have really big plans – and as her career gets bigger, Pit Road Pals will get bigger.”
And for Zamora, who greeted several of Havasu’s shelter animals at the Sweetwater Avenue facility on Thursday, her efforts to promote humane societies and animal shelters across the U.S. have been a labor of love.
“I would do it every day if I could,” Zamora said. “The hardest part when I come to these shelters is that I can’t take all of the animals home with me.”
Zamora donated 20 cases of pet-friendly CBD to the humane society during her visit.
