House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week. Pelosi says, “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home.” Two officers who raced to the home last Friday after Paul Pelosi called 911 witnessed him being struck in the head by a hammer at least once. A federal official says the Canadian man accused of attacking him should have been flagged by immigration officials and blocked from getting back into the U.S.