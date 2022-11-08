WASHINGTON — The balance of power in Congress was still in question Tuesday after polls closed across the country and governors races in Florida, Massachusetts and several other states were called.

Republicans appeared on track to flip the five seats necessary to control the House, but their successes so far stopped short of a commanding “red wave” that would wash out endangered Democratic incumbents. While the GOP had a strong showing in Florida, Democrats were holding their own late Tuesday in tough races in Virginia and the Northeast.

