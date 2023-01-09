US-NEWS-WEA-CALIF-RAIN-SOUTHERN-LA

High surf caused by this weekâ€™s Pacific storm brought spectators and surfers to Manhattan Beach, California, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Carolyn Cole

LOS ANGELES — All of Montecito was ordered to immediately evacuate Monday afternoon as a powerful winter storm brought heavy rains, damaging winds and threats of flooding to the already-soaked region.

Parts of the nearby communities of Carpinteria and Summerland, as well as the city of Santa Barbara, were also ordered to evacuate “due to threats to life safety caused by the ongoing storm,” according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

