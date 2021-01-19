Editor: We want to help all those we can, something to consider for this land.
There has been too much suffering and despair. Seems also not every one really cares; your newspaper has been filled with deaths of police officers, businesses destroyed, families left empty.
The devastation goes on, and it doesn’t take a Phi Betta Kappa to figure what went wrong.
Pacifists is what we’ve become, discipline no longer done. We need to change back to whence we came, discipline in the home once again.
Ted Bauer
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.