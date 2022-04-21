Today’s News-Herald
The London Bridge Christian Churches are hosting The National Day of Prayer in Lake Havasu City on Thursday, May 5, at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Lakeview Community Church located at 1699 W. Acoma Blvd. The morning will feature an hour of prayer as local pastors lead participants in prayer for the nation, the city and its leaders. Participants should bring their own chairs.
The event will be broadcast live on KNLB radio and Facebook. For more information call 928-855-1942.
