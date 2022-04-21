Arizona State University police say a 19-year-old student was found dead over the weekend at a campus swimming pool. An ASU police spokesman told The Arizona Republic that officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man Saturday night at the Sun Devil Fitness Center in Tempe. Officers administered CPR before paramedics arrived but the student was pronounced dead. School officials identified the student as Andrew Bryan. Investigators believe Bryan was swimming laps. His body has been turned over to the medical examiner, who will determine the cause of death. Police do not suspect foul play.